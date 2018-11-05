West Lake Shore Drive detour

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- If you are traveling in Springfield on Monday, you may want to allow some extra driving time.

Traffic will be detoured around West Lake Shore Drive so the City can work on an abandoned water main. The detour will start around the intersection of Lake Shore and Branford Court.It will remain in place until all road surface repairs are done.

The city asks that you find alternate routes around the construction and be aware of all construction crews and equipment near the roadways.

