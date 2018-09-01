Weight room dedicated in former student's name

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A weight room was dedicated to a former high school student.

Jake Land was a graduate of Georgetown-Ridge Farm who died earlier this year.

He was an athlete during his time there and he served in the military when he left.

Land had two heart transplants and was also an organ donor.

His contributions to the community are why school leaders are dedicating the weight room for him.

They've made a plaque to honor him and a picture of him will hang there as well.

