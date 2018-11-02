Weekend rodeo involves regional finals Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Top 10 Cowboys and Cowgirls from several states will be in Champaign County this weekend.

They'll be at Gordyville for the International Pro-Rodeo Central Region Finals, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Boys and girls will compete in bareback bronco riding, bull riding, team roping and more.

From there, the top contenders move onto the finals in Oklahoma.