Local News

Weekend rodeo involves regional finals

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 04:36 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 07:57 PM CDT

Weekend rodeo involves regional finals

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Top 10 Cowboys and Cowgirls from several states will be in Champaign County this weekend.

They'll be at Gordyville for the International Pro-Rodeo Central Region Finals, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Boys and girls will compete in bareback bronco riding, bull riding, team roping and more.

From there, the top contenders move onto the finals in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected