Weekend RC Festival

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) -- If you like remote control cars, trucks and drones, here is the festival for you.

It starts Friday at 3 pm and runs through Sunday at 5 pm at Eli Field. Whether you are a long-time enthusiast or new to the remote control world, this festival is fun for the whole family.

They have bashing competitions and Try Me tents where experienced modelers introduce people to the hobby. Saturday, the night will end with a night air show featuring a sky filled with LED-illuminated aircrafts and fireworks.