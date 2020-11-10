Wedding, parties lead to virus surge in Piatt County; Monticello bank closes over COVID-19 issue

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — As cases surge in Piatt County, the First Mid Bank & Trust’s Monticello branch says a COVID-19 staffing issue is responsible for the bank’s temporary closure.

The announcement came via Facebook earlier Tuesday.

In that county, the Weldon branch remains open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The bank’s closing came on the same day that DeWitt-Piatt BiCounty Health Department Administrator Dr. David Remmert said gatherings in the area — including a recent wedding and multiple birthday parties — are leading to a spike in Piatt County’s cases.

“Now is not the time for these sorts of events,” Remmert said in a statement. He added that the number of cases is challenging the department’s ability to efficiently perform contact tracing, and that more than just those who test positive are affected by the spread of the virus.

“In each circumstance, we’ve had cases that had as many as 30 people named as close contacts who were forced into quarantine,” he said.

Fifty-two new cases were confirmed in Piatt County for the week that ended in October 31. Remmert’s statement Tuesday noted that thus far, 113 the number of new cases (52 for Piatt; 63 for DeWitt) of the virus is the highest reported for the bicounty area in a single week since January 2020.

Meanwhile, Monticello Community School District Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said in an interview with WCIA earlier Tuesday that while 221 students and staff members in the districtare self-isolating due to possible exposure, he plans for the district to stick to in-person learning.

Zimmerman said around 90 percent of students are attending classes in-person and case numbers make him confident that will remain true. He said the district currently has a total of 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across five buildings.

However, in an email sent to Washington Elementary School parents sent Tuesday morning, Zimmerman urged families to prepare for the possibility of remote learning.

Parents of students at Monticello Middle School also received a similar message earlier Tuesday.