Website reviews restaurant accessibility

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s something people with disabilities have to worry about every day: whether or not they can even use the restaurant where they want to eat.

One woman decided to take matters into her own hands. Now she’s behind the launch of a website that reviews restaurants for how accessible they are.

It’s called access Urbana-Champaign. There are about 30 different areas where each restaurant is reviewed. The website serves as a database of tons of places in the area.

The site evaluates restaurants based on a lot of different criteria. They evaluate how much space a restaurant has and take notes about the restaurant’s friendliness. They also look for things like, if they have menus available in braille or large print.

“I have a son with a physical disability and recognize that there are some limitations in the area as well, so personally it kindof resonated with me, and we’re just kindof trying to make sure… Champaign-Urbana is known for being very accessible and disability-friendly community and just to amp that up and make sure we’re offering another resource for the area,” said website creator Dr. Meghan Burns.

All of the restaurants know that they’re listed on access. Once a student finishes their review, they tell the restaurant owners what areas they did well on, and also not so well. The goal of Access Urbana-Champaign isn’t to make any businesses look bad. It’s just to let them know where they can improve. Eventually they hope to review all restaurants in the area.

If you want to share information about how accessible a business is you can submit them on the website.