Weather will not stop Punkin Chunkin

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The weather may not be looking warm for this weekend, but Punkin Chunkin organizers say it’s perfect outside for slinging the squash.

This weekend’s event in Rantoul is their first at the Chanute Air Force Base. They are expecting just as many viewers and competitors as years past.

They are going to have to set up later than usual, but event coordinators say that won’t have any affect on pumpkins flying across the sky.

Punkin Chunkin started in Delaware as a bunch of farmers trying to throw pumpkins the furthest.

Teams have come from all over in years past — even as far as Australia.

This is not the first time the non-profit has had to deal with weather challenges. In 2012, they had to rebuild a part of their set-up after being hit by Hurricane Sandy.

Pumpkin Chunkin Pit Boss Charlie Joseph says they are ready for anything mother nature throws back at them.

“We’re used to adversity, and we’re used to chunkin in rain and weather, snow. Doesn’t matter. We do it cause it’s for the event itself,” says Joseph.

Local land surveyors have volunteered to help. A professor and students from Parkland College are in charge of measuring how far pumpkins fly.

The Punkin Chunkin organization gives all the money they make from the event back to the community. In the past, they have given over $1 million in donations and scholarships.

They say they are looking for similar ways to give back to their new home in Central Illinois.

Punkin Chunkin is at the Chanute Air Force Base this Saturday and Sunday. There will be three rounds of competition each day, and people are already buying tickets to camp out and watch.