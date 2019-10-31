Weather threatens Halloween fun

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Nasty weather is delaying Halloween for some kids as communities are moving their official trick-or-treating time back a day.

Others have set up events inside to help keeps families safe. At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Operation Hope is hosting a free bowling night to keep people out of the bad weather. They are providing bowling, food and, of course, candy.

“With Halloween being a huge event for kids and families and that sort of thing, we as an organization, as I believe Unit Four, we want to make sure that we’re giving back to our families,” says Champaign Schools Support Liaison Yolanda O’Connor.

The Village of Fisher was one of the first communities to pull the trigger on pushing Halloween back a day. Village Administrator Jeremy Reale says safety was at the root of their decision.

“There are a few people who I think are disappointed with it,” says Reale. “That’s understandable. We understand it is an inconvenience for folks schedules. But again our number priority is the safety of the children out there.”

Other communities to move trick-or-treating include Mansfield, Rochester and Farmer City. All of their official times will begin at 5 p.m. Friday.