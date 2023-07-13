MOUNT AUBURN, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed two more tornadoes that occurred in the WCIA 3 viewing area on June 29th.

Those tornadoes were embedded in the widespread derecho that caused damage across the region and left hundreds of thousands of customers in the dark.

The two new tornadoes were detected using Sentinel-2 satellite analysis, technology that can be used to spot damage paths and more.

The first five tornadoes confirmed were a powerful EF-2 tornado that hit the Curran and Chatham areas, and four EF-1 tornadoes that impacted Lincoln, Kincaid/Sharpsburg, Taylorville, Lincoln and the Waynesville/Wapella areas.

The two new tornadoes were both in Christian County, including an EF-1 tornado near Mount Auburn and an EF-1 tornado near Palmer.

WCIA 3’s Jacob Dickey was on the Mount Auburn storm and spotted the funnel cloud a few minutes after it caused damage, providing a live report on what he was seeing at that time.

Photo captured during live coverage from the Mount Auburn area. The lowered area was showing intense rotation at the time, reported by Jacob on-air during the storm.

You can read more of the NWS’s special report page on the tornadoes and the derecho online here.