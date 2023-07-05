URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is turning storm damage into something usable: mulch.

The city held a special cleanup day where city crews picked up people’s fallen tree limbs and debris, which was taken to the city’s recycling center. Urbana Public Works Department gathered all their manpower to get as much done as they could.

“We’ve got multiple crews out working systematically through the city, trying to pick that debris up and get it out of there right away,” said Vince Gustafson, Operations Deputy Director. “Because of the nature of this particular storm, we’re finding lots of debris all through the area. So it’s going to take us quite a while to get through the entire city. But like I said, we’re just trying to do it systematically, the best we can.”

The amount of debris they’ve already received is staggering. Derrick Terry, a Recycling Specialist, said they received one week’s worth of intake in just one day.

“The day after the storm that Friday, and that was pretty much the biggest rush,” he said.

In the same way that cars are coming in to drop the debris off, cars will later come in to pick up what’s made from it.

“Then we grind it into fine material,” Terry said. “Then it has to sit for almost six months before it’s usable.”

But they don’t take just anyone’s yard waste. Terry said collections taken from other areas can come with hazards to the plant life that’s already here.

“The bugs and animals that we don’t have here in town,” Terry pointed to. “We’re not bringing in something from a different area and is not being shipped in, which causes a whole other different thing on other levels.”

Terry said the city-wide cleanup effort isn’t just about cleaning up the trees the storm took down, it’ll also help to better grow what people put down to replace them.

The city’s free pickup has ended, but people can still drop off their waste with a fee.