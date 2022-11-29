DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is experiencing a heartbreaking loss. Everything the owned was destroyed in an overnight house fire. It happened near Illinois and Williams streets. Now, the family of five is asking for help of any kind.

While the family was asleep, a small space heater tipped over in the back bathroom. And without any working fire alarms, the fire quickly spread. It was nearly 3 AM when Rick Gauer and Kelly Fentress were woken up by her 19-year-old son — their house was on fire.

By the time firefighters got there the flames were coming out of the back of the house and extended to the roof the father said he was shocked when he discovered the cause. He and his girlfriend said they’re not sure why the space heater wouldn’t have turned off if tipped. They tested out the safety feature several times.

“Yeah, we have nothing. We lost everything,” said Kelly Fentress. She continued, “We need everything at the moment. Clothes, everything. Everything is gone. We lost everything in this fire.”

The family is staying with family member for the moment. But with five people and three pets, they’ll soon need their own space.

Fundraiser by Britni Arnold : House fire (gofundme.com)