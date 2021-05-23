WCIA would like to apologize.

In our reporting Friday Night, we showed a picture provided to us by Darion Lafayette’s Family. We also ran a story that was insensitive to many in the community.

Our reporting hurt a lot of people and took the focus off of those grieving this tragedy.

We have reached out to the family of Officer Chris Oberheim and spoken directly with them. We offered our sincerest apologies to them.

Our General Manager will also be providing a statement on TV Monday during the daily newscasts.

You will also be able to see that on our social media and our news page as it is available.

We are sorry and will do better starting now.

