CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) – For the first time since WCIA hit the airwaves in 1953, a woman will be leading the newsroom at the station.

Maggie Grinestaff has been a member of the WCIA News team for over nine years and takes the role from Andy Miller, who departed the team earlier this month. Grinestaff hails from the small town of Peotone, Ill.

Grinestaff always had an interest in journalism and TV, but that dream really blossomed when she first visited Eastern Illinois University while still in high school. There, she watched the WEIU Nightly News of the on-campus PBS affiliate and got a tour of campus.

“I really fell in love with it,” Grinestaff said. “Witnessing that every day there, putting on a newscast every day during the week there [at WEIU], I couldn’t get that thought out of my head. I had a dream to be a reporter, and I thought if I go to Eastern, I’m going to be able to do that.”

While at EIU, Grinestaff pursued her degree in journalism and worked at WEIU as a news reporter and news anchor. It was that experience she credits with helping to set her up for success in the industry.

Following graduation at EIU, Grinestaff packed up and headed up the road to WCIA, becoming an on-air reporter in 2014.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for WCIA, to be honest,” Grinestaff admitted.

That soft spot has led her on a career that’s spanned several years of reporting in the field, anchoring at the desk and everything in between.

“The Our Town Series was just my absolute favorite. I can’t drive anywhere around Central Illinois without thinking of one of the towns I got to cover,” Grinestaff said. “I remember every story I got to tell. Central Illinois was a place I fell in love with, and it didn’t take long for me to get to know the people and the stories that mattered to the people that lived here.”

Whether it was Our Towns in Cissna Park, Sullivan, Arthur, Tuscola and more, Grinestaff enjoyed being able to meet others like her who call Central Illinois home.

“I got to try the best food, I got to meet the best people,” Grinestaff said. “I went down the road in a monster truck, I went on a boat.”

While news has been fun for Grinestaff, she’s covered her fair share of tragedies and hard news stories as well.

“I just hope that during my time as a reporter, when I was asked to cover things that impacted people in an emotional way, that they appreciated my coverage and they were glad that we took the time to spotlight whatever was going on that day,” Grinestaff said.

“I talked to people on some of the toughest days of their lives. I always wanted to make sure I told the story with integrity, but that I was also human to those people,” Grinestaff continued. “I didn’t want to be someone stumbling in with a microphone. If it was a time of healing, I wanted to provide hope. If it was a time of uncertainty, I wanted to provide comfort.”

While some in the business leave journalism or bounce from station to station, Grinestaff is elated to continue calling WCIA home with this new position. She’s grateful to lead the newsroom and continue to be a voice and an advocate for the community.

“You never forget the connections you make with people. It’s really important to make sure the story is told fairly and accurately,” Grinestaff said. “It’s also important to remember that it’s more than just a news story. We’re family to those here in Central Illinois. And covering the stories responsibly is just really important to me.”

Grinestaff worked her way up to the News Director position, first taking over as the assignment editor and media manager, then being promoted to the Assistant News Director, and now taking the reins as the head journalist for the station. She said she’s enjoyed that every step of the way.

“I just always kind of thought I’d stick with reporting,” Grinestaff explained. “But then after I took a leadership role as the assignment editor, I started to think more of what the future would look like and how I’d help the legacy of this station continue.”

In her work as News Director, Grinestaff pledges to keep working harder than ever for the community.

“I want to continue to take us to the next level,” she said. “This station is a great community partner, and I want to see that continue.”

As News Director, Grinestaff will also be in charge of a team of journalists, some of whom will start their first TV job at WCIA like she did almost a decade ago.

“I want to continue to grow great journalists,” she said. “This is a place that I landed right out of college, but I still felt like I had to prove myself. I want for any journalist who works for WCIA to keep that same high standard I felt and for them to know that we have a very important job for this community.”

For Grinestaff, it’s the legacy that keeps her fresh and excited for work every day.

“I take ‘Your Local News Leader’ to heart,” she said. “When anything happens in this community, they’re turning to us. I want us to remember why we do what we do and that we need to be on our top game every chance we get.”

Grinestaff is the first female News Director in a station that has had some legacy names running the newsroom over the years. But to Grinestaff, that title doesn’t change her focus.

“I’m going to give that female perspective that I hope leads us in the right direction,” Grinestaff said. “I’m a mom of a family, and I bring that to the table. But I also want to take care of the people who work here, to support them and help them grow. I want people to be happy that they chose WCIA as a starting point, a brief stop or even a life-long career.”

As Grinestaff sits back and smiles, she acknowledged the role she has as News Director is more than just producing great content for the community.

“If I can just make a small impact in any of my journalists’ careers, then I’m successful in this new position,” she said.

Grinestaff started her new position on Aug. 7. She knows that while the industry and the world is changing all around her, she recognizes that journalism and storytelling is still important.

“I want to embrace new things and I want to stay with the times when it comes to journalism, but I never want the core of journalism to be lost,” Grinestaff said. “I want to make sure that we still have our touch and our impact as a station in this community, whether we are providing the content during newscasts, online or in person.”

Outside of news, Grinestaff enjoys spending time with her family, baking in the kitchen and golfing. She also loves traveling and shopping.

Currently, Grinestaff lives in Monticello with her husband Jordan and their three-year-old son. They met in college during ballroom dancing classes. Grinestaff’s maiden and on-air last name while as a reporter in Central Illinois was Hockenberry.