WCIA 3’s Toys for Tots Toy Drive now in motion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Christmas time is nearly here, and the spirit of giving is in the air.

It’s just the right time to bring some holiday magic to a child! Come drop off a new unwrapped toy or cash donation during the Toys for Tots toy drive at the WCIA 3 backlot or Crossroads Christian Church, in Danville.

WCIA Back Lot
(enter on Randolph)
509 S Neil St
Champaign, IL

Crossroads Christian Church
3613 N Vermilion St
Danville, IL

Both locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 10. 

Can’t make it in person? Shop Toys for Tots online to support the drive, or click below to make a monetary donation

Toys for Tots Toy Drive a partnership of WCIA 3, Carle, Health Alliance, WHMS, WDWS, WKIO, and The Salvation Army.

