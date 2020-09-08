WCIA 3 News at 6:00 – September 7, 2020

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) -- Loved ones of a missing man are begging for more help in their search. 62-year-old David Franklin has been missing for almost three weeks.

Loved ones say they think police should be spending more time looking for him. Jan Falvey's late father was a close friend of Franklin's. She says their families have always been close. That's why she's so worried about his disappearance, especially as more time passes.