WCIA 3 News at 6:00 – July 4, 2020

This birthday celebration is one that 8-year old Camden will always remember.It all started when his grandfather created an event on Facebook.Scott Croft is a part of a biker group so he reached out to other ones in the area.

"I expected about 20 people but to see this many show up to an event," says Croft. "Someone they don't even know that jus shows you how much people really care so I mean it just blew me away for this to happen".