WCIA 3 News at 6:00 – December 12, 2020

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)--Northeast Community Fund helps thousands of people in need. They provide food, clothes, and access to resources. "We live in a country that is full of resources, vast amount of resources, so it's really saddening to see and to think about people that are homeless, living on the street, having to seek out food," said Angel Lawrence, Northeast Community Fund's Executive Director.

A report released by United Way of Illinois shows families throughout the state are struggling. ALICE is an acronym for asset limited, income constrained, employed. ALICE families earn above the federal poverty level, but don't make enough money to have anything besides the basics in their home. "It's a struggle to keep them above water. They make usually minimum wage. A lot of them are working two or three jobs at a time," said Debbie Bogle with United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois.