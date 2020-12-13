Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
WCIA 3 News at 6:00 – December 12, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Organizations provide support for struggling families
Neighbors rescue two children from house fire
WEATHER NOW: Rain/Flurries End Tonight, Snow Showers Return Soon
Gallery
Public health officials announce 8,737 new cases of COVID-19, including 127 additional deaths
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Rain Ends Tonight, Snow Showers Later This Week
Video
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Rain/Flurries End Tonight, Snow Showers Return Soon
Gallery
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Witness the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on December 21st
Meet The WCIA 3 Weather Team
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Illini suffer 28-10 defeat against rival Northwestern
Video
Top Stories
BREAKING: Adams out with COVID-19, impact players also out due to contact tracing and injuries
Video
New look Braggin’ Rights still packs plenty of punch, storylines
Video
Eifler, Illini hyping up rivalry heading into regular season finale at No. 14 Northwestern
Video
EIU’S Mack Smith nearing NCAA record for consecutive games with a made 3
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
“Shop and Stroll” as you shop local this holiday season
Video
Top Stories
Reel Talk with Chuck & Pam review “Safety” and “Wild Mountain Thyme”
Video
Top Stories
Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois for your holiday treats
Video
Old Capitol Holiday Walks in Springfield
Video
Holiday fun planned in Effingham
Video
Adventure Awaits Toys & Games
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Day of Giving 2020
Toys for Tots 2020 Toy Drive
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News at 6:00 – December 12, 2020
Local News
Posted:
Dec 12, 2020 / 06:41 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 12, 2020 / 06:41 PM CST