WCIA 3 News at 6:00 – August 29, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- One central Illinois woman celebrated her 99th birthday today. Louise tanner celebrated her special day from a distance because of Covid-19. But, that didn't stop the party, her family and friends drove by honking their horns and dropping off gifts. Her daughter Donna Tanner put the event together and said her mom was known to always give back.

"She use to live on park street in Champaign she would feed any and everybody that came by, children other senior citizens people would know if they needed something to eat they could come by and she would give them something to eat. Her family continued that tradition of giving back by passing out cookies with 99 on them.