WCIA 3 News at 5:30 – September 13, 2020

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)- The Danville public library and Danville YMCA said, "teens are the future." So, the library is implementing more programs geared towards teens, and the YMCA wants to remind teens that they can be a resource to lean on. Danville public library service manager Johnson Flanagan hopes to show teens that the library is more than just books.

Their new teen zone shows students how to use a 3-D printer or discuss the items they received from that month's book club. But, it's also a space for high school students to think about their future. "It's a big push towards getting our kids career-focused or getting them college focused like whatever path they want to choose just how do we get them ready for entering the world,." said Flanagan.