Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
WCIA 3 News at 5:30 – December 13, 2020
Video
Top Stories
More firefighters needed
Video
Toy drive aims to help families during holiday season
Video
US investigating computer hacks of government agencies
Vaccine delivered
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: More Sunshine Monday, Some Snow Showers Tuesday Night
Gallery
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Clouds Clearing Out for Monday Sunshine, Snow Showers Possible Tuesday Night
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Witness the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on December 21st
Meet The WCIA 3 Weather Team
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
WCIA 3 News at 5:30 – December 13, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Illinois football will play at Penn St. in season finale with interim coach
BREAKING: Lovie Smith out as Illini football coach
3-in-1 Podcast: Sad-urday
Illini lose Braggin’ Rights game 81-78 to Missouri, Dosunmu scores 36
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
“Shop and Stroll” as you shop local this holiday season
Video
Top Stories
Reel Talk with Chuck & Pam review “Safety” and “Wild Mountain Thyme”
Video
Top Stories
Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois for your holiday treats
Video
Old Capitol Holiday Walks in Springfield
Video
Holiday fun planned in Effingham
Video
Adventure Awaits Toys & Games
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Day of Giving 2020
Toys for Tots 2020 Toy Drive
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WCIA 3 News at 5:30 – December 13, 2020
Local News
Posted:
Dec 13, 2020 / 06:14 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 13, 2020 / 06:14 PM CST
Tweets from WCIA3 Sports