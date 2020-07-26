WCIA 3 News at 10:00 – July 25, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A protest initially was for the cancellation of rent and utility shut offs, but after hearing of a policy at Rogue Barber Company that makes customers sign off on not being part of Black Lives Matter, the group wanted to protest that as well.

They took up the road, but one driver did not feel like waiting. In a video posted online, a driver in a red truck can be pushing his way through the crowd. At the protest, David Arizaga was there to rush over and make sure his friends were okay.