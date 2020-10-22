WCIA 3 News 6P – 10/21/20

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) -- A man says he was questioned by police for a deadly hit and run. But even though his car is nearly the same model and appearance of the one police are searching for, he is trying to clear his name from the suspect list.

The crash happened on Sunday October 11th in the westbound lane of Route 150 in Mahomet, about half a mile east of Spring Lake Road. State police believe this mustang, shown in a surveillance picture, is the car that was involved in the hit and run, but the driver has not been identified.