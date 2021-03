CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Some business owners in Champaign found their front doors shattered this morning after someone broke into their stores.

Debbie Skaggs, the owner of Angel Paws Grooming, was the first person to arrive at work this morning. She described the scene as such, "I came in to open the shop at 7:15 this morning and drove up and there was glass all over the parking lot, in front of my store and everything... and my worst fear had been realized. Somebody broke into the shop."