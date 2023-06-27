Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

WCIA 3 Gift of Life Blood Drive: Wednesday June 28th 9:00AM – 4:00PM WCIA 3 BackLot (Across from the Champaign Public Library)

Give the gift of life with WCIA 3 Wednesday June 28th. Our goal is to receive at least 20 units of blood to provide for those in desperate need. We will have the Bloodmobile parked and ready in the WCIA 3 Backlot with a tent and tables. To schedule your appointment today, please click the button below or go to www.bloodcenter.org, click “Donate”, enter your Zip Code, the date of the drive, and schedule your appointment time for the WCIA 3 Gift of Life.