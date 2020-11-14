Watseka soldier among those killed in Sinai helicopter crash

SINAI PENINSULA (WCIA) — A Watseka native was one of five American soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Thursday.

The Army identified the soldiers Saturday as:

  • Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas
  • Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts
  • Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio
  • Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois

The crash happened during a peacekeeping mission. Seven peacekeepers, including the five Americans, were killed when one of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed. An eighth peacekeeper, who is also an American, was seriously hurt. The names of the French and Czech peacekeepers who were killed have not been released yet, pending notification of their families.

From left to right: Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman.

