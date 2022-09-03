WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man in Watseka was charged with sex crimes with a minor as well as drug possession with intent to deliver.

On Sept. 2, around 6:20 p.m. the Fairbury Police Department said they concluded an ongoing investigation.

Officials said they charged Ryan C. Peters, a 26-year-old man, with two counts of each: indecent solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor, solicitation to meet a minor, exploitation of a minor, and possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver.

Peters was taken to Fairbury County and released to the Livingston County Jail said, officials.

Officials said the Chatsworth and Watseka Police Departments, Livingston County State Attorney’s office, and VCOM assisted in the investigation.