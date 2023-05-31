GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — With drought-like conditions affecting Central Illinois, people in Gibson City are no longer allowed to use water for matters such as watering their lawns.

Tyler Martin, the City Superintendent of Gibson City, said that the city has an ordinance regarding water use during emergencies that will restrict consumption in a tier-like system. The city will start enforcing this ordinance on Wednesday and the first tier to experience restrictions is watering lawns and yards.

Martin said that under this ordinance, watering lawns and yards is prohibited until further notice. This prohibition, he added, will be enforced by the Gibson City Police Department and Public Works Department.

If conditions do not change, Tyler warned that more tiers of the system could experience restrictions, including pools and gardens.