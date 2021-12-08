Water main to be installed on Pennsylvania Avenue

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Starting Monday, a portion of West Pennsylvania Avenue in Urbana will be closed to allow installation of a new water main.

Pennsylvania between Carle Avenue and Race Street will close at 7 a.m. on Dec. 13 and will remain closed until 5 p.m. on Dec. 17. Residents who live on that portion of Pennsylvania will be allowed to drive through the construction zone, but no through traffic will be allowed.

Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to drive and walk through the construction zone carefully. Installation of the water main is dependent on the weather.