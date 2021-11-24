Water main breaks at retirement village

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Clark Lindsey retirement village is dealing with the aftermath of a “significant” water main break that happened on Wednesday.

Clark Lindsey staff said some of the common areas were flooded, but no resident apartments were affected. The Urbana Fire Department responded to the break, which is currently under investigation.

As a result of the break, the water supply has been shut off while repairs are made. Until repairs are completed, independent residents will be temporarily relocated.

“For the safety and comfort of our residents living in our independent living apartments, we are assisting them in relocating temporarily to hotel rooms that we have secured, or to be with their families,” said Clark Lindsey President and CEO Deb Reardanz. “We are working as quickly as possible to minimize any inconvenience and to have residents return to their apartments.”

The relocation plan does not affect Meadowbrook Health Center, Green House Homes or Meadows Edge villa residents. Nursing care services, dining services, maintenance services and other departments are still operating normally.