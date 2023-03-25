WCIA.com
by: Marley Capper
Posted: Mar 25, 2023 / 07:57 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 25, 2023 / 07:57 PM CDT
GREENUP, Ill. (WCIA)– The Village of Greenup has shut down the water tower to repair a water line break.
The village clerk says when the water is turned back on, Greenup will be under a boil order for 24 to 48 hours.
