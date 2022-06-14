ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Argenta are being asked to conserve water over the next few weeks as the village restores its water tower.

Restorations begin next Monday and are expected to last two to three weeks. During this time, people are asked to refrain from filing new pools, washing cars, watering lawns or performing any other activity that would use a higher-than-normal amount of water.

The village also said that there will be some water discoloration that may cause staining when doing laundry; people are asked to use caution when washing white clothes. The water will be safe to drink. but there will be low pressure.

Anyone with questions can contact the Village Hall at 217-795-4529.