Water company issues mandatory conservation order for city

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois American Water has issued a mandatory conservation notice for the Lincoln area.

A Facebook post from the water company asks people in the Lincoln service district to immediately limit all non-essential water use until further notice — that includes avoiding use of dishwashers and washing machines.

It’s also asking people to avoid filling bathtubs and to use showers instead.

“Conservation is necessary to sustain water service and fire protection while our team addresses an electrical issue at the South Water Treatment Plant,” the Facebook post says.

“By following the mandatory conservation order, customers are supporting uninterrupted water service for public health and safety,” said Eric Larson, senior operations manager. “We are working as safely and as quickly as possible to make critical repairs. We hope to return to normal water usage soon.”

For more information, click here.