CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Matthew White sat down with Angela Page from the St. Joseph Women’s Community Club to talk about their 3rd Annual Christmas Parade.
The event will start at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 along Main Street.
by: Simmy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Matthew White sat down with Angela Page from the St. Joseph Women’s Community Club to talk about their 3rd Annual Christmas Parade.
The event will start at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 along Main Street.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now