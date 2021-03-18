Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ to Phase 5, plans to increase vaccine access and capacity limits

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike is releasing details on the state’s path to Phase 5 the Restore Illinois Plan.

The governor says that all residents in the state aged 16 and up will become eligible to be vaccinated for coronavirus starting on April 12. That’s because of the increasing vaccine supply nationwide, and Illinois’ new daily average of 100,000 shots given out.

He added additional announcements regarding universal eligibility will come in the future.

A press release from the Governor’s office says the new metrics will build a bridge from Phase 4 to the “new normal” operations of Phase 5.

Describing it as a “Bridge Phase”, Pritzker says it will be a transition period with higher capacity limits, increased business operations. Additionally, he says it will not prematurely embrace a “reckless reopening” before most people in Illinois have been vaccinated.

The release says all regions of the state will next move into the Bridge Phase, and then ultimately transfer together to Phase 5, together.

Illinois’ mask mandate will continue in accordance with current federal health guidance, the governor says.

“COVID-19 has not gone away, but the light we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter as more people get vaccinated,” says Governor JB Pritzker. “It’s time to begin to cautiously move toward normalcy, and it’s imperative that we do so in a way that maintains all the progress we’ve made to date.

“With projections from the Biden Administration indicating that weekly vaccine deliveries to Illinois will surpass one million doses in April, it is fully in our power to turn the page on this dark and devastating chapter even as we race a tough clock: the new variants.

“I invite all Illinoisans to join me in wearing your mask and getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Step by step, we can get out of this the same we came into it – together.”



“We want and need to move forward, but we must be measured and cautious in the approach,” says IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Rather than flipping a switch and saying we’re now in Phase 5, we’re looking at it more like a dial – dialing back some of the capacity restrictions that helped reduce transmission, and ultimately the number of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. We don’t want to move too quickly and risk a significant reversal of our progress.”



“We are proud to have worked alongside IDPH and our industry partners to craft guidelines that will allow a safe return for some of the biggest economic drivers in our state,” says Sylvia Garcia, Acting Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). “This measured approach to reopening under Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan will help support a sustained economic recovery for our businesses and communities.”

New metrics and guidelines

In the press release, the governor defined metrics he says will let Illinois continue fighting the battle against COVID-19 without sacrificing gains made over the last year.

The Bridge Phase permits higher capacity limits at museums, zoos, and spectator events, and business can increase operations, the release says.

Pritzker says the new Bridge Phase was designed by health experts.

“To advance into the Bridge Phase, the entire state must reach a 70% first dose vaccination rate for residents 65 and over, maintain a 20% or lower ICU bed availability rate and hold steady on COVID-19 and COVID-like illness hospital admissions, mortality rate, and case rate over a 28-day monitoring period,” says the release.

“To advance to Phase 5, the state must reach a 50% vaccination rate for residents age 16 and over and meet the same metrics and rates required to enter the transition phase, over an additional 28-day period.”

If Illinois sees an increasing trend in COVID-19 cases and admissions at hospitals over a 10-day period, decreases in the number of ICE beds, and increasing mortality rates, Pritzker says the state can still revert back to an earlier phase.

Updates were also announced to Phase 4 rules, per the press release. Pritzker’s administration says people who have proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR COVID-19 test from 1-3 days before an event or outing do not count against capacity limits.

“The mitigation plan announced today also includes additional adjustments to current Phase 4 mitigations, made in coordination with business leaders and health experts, to ensure mitigations reflect the latest science and are consistent across industries,” says the release.

“As regulations are rolled back gradually in the weeks ahead, Illinoisans should continue practicing the public health guidelines that have kept us safe during the pandemic, including wearing face coverings and maintaining social distance.”

COVID-19 vaccine availability updates

As of Thursday, the Pritzker administration says over 4.3 million coronavirus doses have been given out in Illinois. That means around one-quarter of Illinosians aged-16 and up have gotten a shot.

Additionally, Pritzker says 58% of seniors in Illinois have received a dose.

“Since coming into office two months ago, the Biden Administration has taken the weekly vaccine distribution to states from 8.6 million when it came into office to over 16 million this week,” the release says.

“Back in December, the first shipment that came into Illinois was about 109,000 doses. This week, including the federal government’s allocations for pharmacy partners, community health centers, the United Center, and the City of Chicago, more than 800,000 doses were delivered to Illinois.

Pritzker says the state expects to get over one million doses a week next month. With the said, the governor announced all vaccination sites in Illinois will be instructed to offer widespread eligibility on April 12.

The release says while vaccine eligibility is expanding, it can still take time to schedule your appointment. Details on how to schedule one can be found on the state’s COVID-19 response website.

People who can’t go online or need help can call the IDPH hotline at 833-621-1284 to book an appointment. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight with agents who speak English and Spanish.

People in Illinois who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine cannot schedule an appointment for a future date.

“Residents are encouraged to be patient in the days and weeks following April 12 as vaccination appointments may be limited,” says the release.

“To date, the FDA has authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in 16- and 17-year-olds as well as adults. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are currently FDA authorized for use in those 18 and older.”