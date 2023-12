CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Santa and Kathy Homer from the Mahomet Sportsman’s Club join Matthew White to discuss their upcoming Christmas events.

Their free Cookies With Santa event is on Friday, Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to everyone. Santa will also make appearances in Farmer City on Dec. 8th and Prairie Gardens and American Legion on Dec. 10.

The Mahomet Sportsman’s Club offers archery, a shooting range, hiking, fishing and camping.