SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday night storms made quite an impact on the Springfield area.

Related Content More than 200 CWLP customers still without electricity, crews continue work

City Water, Light, and Power crews say 1,200 customers had their lights knocked out after a lightning strike. Several poles and a transformer were damaged.

WCIA’s Springfield Weather Cam captured a lightning strike Wednesday night. The video also shows lights going out around town.

Video by WCIA Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty.