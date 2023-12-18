CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Marcia Shelton and Carolyn Paullin joined Matthew White to talk about the 100th Annual Bellflower Community Christmas Eve Program.

The public event will be held on Dec. 24 at 7:00 p.m. in the Bellflower Community Center gymnasium. The program is filled with Christmas songs, special candy bags and, of course — a visit from Santa Claus. It is the longest-running event in the history of the Village of Bellflower.

This year, Bellflower community members hope to keep the local youth connected to this century-old tradition. Family and friends both young and old are all invited to this time-honored Christmas Eve event.