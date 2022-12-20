CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Ahead of a winter storm and sub-zero temperatures later this week, emergency management agencies throughout central Illinois are making preparations to open up emergency warming shelters for anyone without a home or in need of emergency warming.
There are several options in Champaign County for both adults alone and for families with children. Adults can find relief from the cold at two homeless shelters in Champaign:
- Strides Low Barrier Shelter
- 70 East Washington Street
- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
- 217-403-6150
- C-U at Home
- 309 South Neil Street
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 217-819-4569
Families with children have several options of their own:
- Crisis Nursery
- 1309 West Hill Street, Urbana
- Call 217-337-2730
- Text 217-636-4221
- Cuningham Township’s emergency shelter for Urbana School District families
- Ask an Urbana school counselor or Crisis Nursery to make a referral
- Emergency Shelter for Families with Children
- Send an email to homeless-services@ccrcp.org. If email is unavailable, call 217-328-3313 and request an email to be sent on your behalf
The Salvation Army Red Shield Center at 2212 North Market Street in Champaign is also home as a warming shelter from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other public buildings and libraries will also serve as warming shelters during their normal business hours.
Several locations in Macon and Edgar Counties will also be serving as warming shelters during the listed hours:
- Decatur Civic Center (1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza)
- Sunday through Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.
- 217-422-7300
- Oasis Day Center (243 West Cerro Gordo Street, Decatur)
- 7 days a week, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 217-422-3940
- Decatur-Macon County Senior Center (1430 North 22nd Street)
- Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 217-429-1239
- Macon County Department of Human Services, 707 East Wood Street, Decatur)
- Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- 217-362-6500
- Blue Mound Village Hall (229 North Railroad Avenue)
- Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- 217-692-2713
- Forsyth Public Library (268 South Elwood Street)
- Monday & Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Thursday between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Closed Sunday
- 217-877-9445
- Macon Community Center (10539 South Road Woodcock, Macon)
- Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
- 217-764-3643
- Oreana-Whitmore Community Center (407 South View Street, Oreana)
- Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Call Annie Kerby first at 217-853-2339
- Warrensburg Village Hall (155 Main Street)
- Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.
- 217-672-3611
- Paris Public Library (207 South Main Street)
- Tuesday and Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- 217-463-3950
- Paris Senior Center (256 West Court Street)
- Tuesday and Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- 217-465-8143
- Brocton Community Center (203 South Boyer Avenue)
- As needed
- Call Brockton Mayor Chad Dudley at 217-202-6624
- Hume Community Center (101 Front Street)
- As needed
- Call Hume Mayor Mike Eads at 217-251-6453
- Chrisman Library (108 North Illinois Street)
- Tuesday between 1 and 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday between 1 and 7 p.m.
- Kansas Christian Church (110 North Franklin Street)
- As needed
- Call 217-984-5131