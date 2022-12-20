CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Ahead of a winter storm and sub-zero temperatures later this week, emergency management agencies throughout central Illinois are making preparations to open up emergency warming shelters for anyone without a home or in need of emergency warming.

There are several options in Champaign County for both adults alone and for families with children. Adults can find relief from the cold at two homeless shelters in Champaign:

Strides Low Barrier Shelter 70 East Washington Street 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily 217-403-6150

C-U at Home 309 South Neil Street 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 217-819-4569



Families with children have several options of their own:

Crisis Nursery 1309 West Hill Street, Urbana Call 217-337-2730 Text 217-636-4221

Cuningham Township’s emergency shelter for Urbana School District families Ask an Urbana school counselor or Crisis Nursery to make a referral

Emergency Shelter for Families with Children Send an email to homeless-services@ccrcp.org. If email is unavailable, call 217-328-3313 and request an email to be sent on your behalf



The Salvation Army Red Shield Center at 2212 North Market Street in Champaign is also home as a warming shelter from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other public buildings and libraries will also serve as warming shelters during their normal business hours.

Several locations in Macon and Edgar Counties will also be serving as warming shelters during the listed hours: