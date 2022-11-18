RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — With wind chill temperatures dropping into the single digits this weekend, the Village of Rantoul is opening a pair of warming centers for those who need them.

The Forum Fitness Center, located at 200 West Flessner Avenue, will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for warming. After 9 p.m., people can go to the Rantoul Police Department, located at 109 East Grove Street.

Village officials encouraged people to check on their neighbors, especially those who are elderly, to make sure they are doing well during this cold snap. Officials also encouraged people to think of their pets and bring them inside at night.

People looking for more information can contact the Village of Rantoul at 217-892-6800.