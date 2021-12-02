Warm weather returns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – After a few cold days, warm weather came back to central Illinois one more time on Thursday.

People took advantage of temperatures in the upper 50s and even the lower 60s to take to the outdoors. Some people went to Hessel Park to take one more walk, play one more game of pickleball or let their kids play on the playground.

For Palma Ramirez, the warm weather meant she was going to take her grandkids on one more picnic.

“I came out to see the mailman, I saw the day and I said no,” Ramirez said. “’When I pick up my grandson from his school, we’re going to the park to have lunch.’”

Even if someone couldn’t take advantage of the warm weather on Thursday, Friday will also be warm and nice.