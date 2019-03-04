Walmart upgrades high tech shopping experience
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Walmart Superstore is getting a high-tech pickup tower.
It's a 16-foot tall vending machine for packages. It allows customers to order online and then pick up in stores.
Once it's at the store, you'll get a notification. All you have to do once you get to the store is scan the barcode from your phone and the package comes out.
