Walmart upgrades high tech shopping experience

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Walmart Superstore is getting a high-tech pickup tower.

It's a 16-foot tall vending machine for packages. It allows customers to order online and then pick up in stores.

Once it's at the store, you'll get a notification. All you have to do once you get to the store is scan the barcode from your phone and the package comes out.

