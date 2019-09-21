Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises awareness

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — World Alzheimer’s Day is September 21 and according to the Alzheimer’s Association International Survey, more than 50 million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia worldwide. About 5.8 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, including over 230,000 Illinois residents.

For those who care for people with Alzheimer’s, they know how hard it can be to deal with.

“The one you’ve known and were working with. Getting up in the morning, having conversations with can’t no longer do that, can no longer hold a conversation with you,” Mackenzie Martin says.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This event will be happening on October 5 in Champaign and everyone is invited to participate.

On World Alzheimer’s Day and every day throughout the year, you can help by following these steps:

Advocate on behalf of individuals and their families

Write Congress and tell lawmakers to increase Alzheimer research funding

Donate to the cause

Participate in The Walk to End Alzheimer’s by starting or joining a team

For more information, click here.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Saturday, October 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Meadowbrook Park

2808 South Race Street, Urbana, Il