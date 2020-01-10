Walk on the wild side

Eagle viewing with the Macon County Conservation District.

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you tend to look to the skies for excitement, the Macon County Conservation District has trips for you. Four eagle watching trips are scheduled for this month and next.

The fee covers transportation back and forth to either Starved Rock State Park or Pere Marquette State Park.

All ages are welcome. Participants will be taken to areas to watch eagles along the Illinois or Mississippi rivers. For more information, click here.

Eagle Viewing Trips

Starved Rock State Park & Lock and Dam Museum

Saturdays, January 18, 25, February 1

9 am – 4 pm

Pere Marquette State Park & National Great River Museum

Tuesday, January 21

9 am – 4 pm

Pre-register online by noon the day before the trip

$25/person covers all transportation