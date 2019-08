CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – For this organization, getting people fired up for a good cause was a walk in the park.

Saturday was the annual “Walk for Wishes” event, benefitting the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Hessel Park in Champaign was filled with Avengers, Storm Troopers, and fun activities for kids and families.

Alumni of the Make-a-Wish program were given special wish tokens, signifying their permanent place in the Make-a-Wish family.

The event raised more than $42,000.