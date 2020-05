HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A local Walgreens has been closed temporarily after officials were notified an employee was being tested for COVID-19.

The facility on Bloomington and Prospect was found closed Thursday.

The company released the following statement: