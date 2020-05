SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Crews were called to a fire at an occupied apartment building Friday morning. It's on East Washington Street. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building and people escaping.

First responders were on scene to evaluate residents. No one had to be taken to the hospital. The fire is now under control. Some residents have been displaced and will be helped with temporary housing. An investigation is underway to determine the origin and cause.