Voting procedure concerns in county

VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA)- Some are concerned about early voting in Vermilion county. A viewer emailed us saying they didn’t get enough privacy so we took a look into Vermillion County’s voting process.

Only three people are allowed in the voting area at a time, there is space between booths, and voter Dwayne High says he felt comfortable with the process. “When we went in they had three separate desks and you just went in and sat down in your own little area and they were more than six feet apart and it was only three at a time so it was pretty secure”.

Another concern some had was over masks. Workers behind a glass panel didn’t have them on, but the county clerk says they only have to wear one if someone asks them to since they’re behind the panel. The clerk also says they can’t stop someone from voting if they aren’t wearing a mask.