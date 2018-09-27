Voters jump on early ballot bandwagon

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Thursday was the first day voters could cast ballots for November’s elections. It looks like many were eager to do so.

Sangamon, Macon and Champaign counties had more than 100 people vote. Clerks say they definitely saw an uptick.

Polls show nearly 90% of voters say they want to vote this election cycle. Many say congressional races and the governor’s seat are critical.

Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray says it was clear people were anxious to vote when doors opened at 8:30 am. Voters will be able to cast or mail in ballots until November 6, Election Day.