Voters get registered thanks to pop-up

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Primary is in three weeks, and two groups are making sure not being registered is not an excuse to miss the election.

The League of Women Voters and the Progressive Librarians Guild hosted a pop-up registration event at the Library and Information Science Building. The two groups hear a lot of confusion when it comes to registering. They had laptops set up and walked anyone who passed by through the registration process.

A lot of the people they helped were students at UI. Some of them are new to the area or from out of state and are not sure if they are able to vote. The primary falls on the school’s spring break, so registration was important to get them in time so they can vote early.

Michael Tahmasian was one of the volunteers and is also a grad student at UI. He says they want as many people to vote as possible.

“We’re here just to walk them through the process even though it’s pretty simple there are a few little quirks along the way,” says Tahmasian. “People may not know where to go to do that. If we can be out here helping people and making sure they know all this information, we’re happy to be here.”

The groups previously registered voters in 2019. They plan on doing another pop-up in April and in the Fall before the Presidential Election.

Early voting has been open at the Champaign County Clerk’s Office since early February. Spots at UI open for any voter on Monday, March 2. More spots around the county will follow on March 9.