DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members voted not to allow a re-vote for a solar farm.

Aqua Illinois won a renewable energy credit from the state through a clean energy program.

The company wanted the council to re-vote on rezoning the proposed farm on West Fairchild.

In order to do another vote, the council had to have ten votes to suspend a city council rule from 1993. It didn’t have enough votes.